Bears' Nagy assumes decision on his fate comes after season

There are two weeks of regular-season football left in the NFL and the debate about which head-coaching jobs are in jeopardy come the offseason is heating up. With the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after less than one season, we know they are going to be on the hunt for a permanent option, and they've already started requesting interviews with candidates. Same with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have interim coach Rich Bisaccia in place after Jon Gruden's resignation in October. The seats are also quite hot in Minnesota and Chicago. It is not unreasonable to think those teams might also have a new coach come the 2022 season. More on that below.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO