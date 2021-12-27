ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Proposed new GI bill targets racial inequities

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe G.I. Bill is largely credited with helping build America's...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

Walsh Bill Compares Restricted Lawmaker Access to Legislature Facilities to Racial Segregation in Schools; Abbarno Proposes Employer Tax Incentives for Veterans

Lawmakers in the 19th and 20th legislative districts are still busy filing legislation to be considered in the upcoming 2022 short legislative session, which is due to convene Jan. 10. The following are pre-filed bills from local lawmakers that were submitted the last couple weeks. Rep. Peter Abbarno Introduces Tax...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
WTRF- 7News

Congressman alleges West Virginia Senator ‘doesn’t care about Black people’ and ‘women’

A Congressman from New York joined others in giving their opinion of Senator Joe Manchin after he decided not to vote for the Build Back Better package. Representative Jamaal Bowman (D., NY) was on CNN, saying he was “tremendously frustrated” and “infuriated” and that Manchin doesn’t care about a variety of people in the United States. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gi Bill#Racism#Gi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Castle News

Pa. lawmakers target fentanyl sources in defense bill

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. lawmakers from Pennsylvania want to crack down on foreign countries flooding America’s drug supply with deadly illicit fentanyl that is a main driver behind record-breaking overdose deaths. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters, worked across the aisle to tack on an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hudsonvalleypress.com

Bills Address Discrimination and Racial Injustice

ALBANY – New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation aimed at addressing discrimination and racial injustice. Legislation S.2987-A/A.5679 declares racism a public health crisis. Legislation S.70-A/A.2230 enacts the hate crimes analysis and review act. Legislation S.6639-A/A.6896-A requires the collection of certain demographic data by certain state agencies, boards, departments, and commissions. Legislation S.1451-A/A.191 requires a health equity assessment to be filed with an application for any project that will affect a hospital’s health care services. Legislation A.1451-A/A.6215 requires the New York State Office of Technology Services to advise all state agencies in the implementation of language translation technology. Legislation S.4316/A.4572 expands the list of diseases for which a newborn can be screened in order to include conditions more prevalent in newborns from the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CBS News

338K+
Followers
43K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy