Proposed new GI bill targets racial inequities

ALBANY – New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation aimed at addressing discrimination and racial injustice. Legislation S.2987-A/A.5679 declares racism a public health crisis. Legislation S.70-A/A.2230 enacts the hate crimes analysis and review act. Legislation S.6639-A/A.6896-A requires the collection of certain demographic data by certain state agencies, boards, departments, and commissions. Legislation S.1451-A/A.191 requires a health equity assessment to be filed with an application for any project that will affect a hospital’s health care services. Legislation A.1451-A/A.6215 requires the New York State Office of Technology Services to advise all state agencies in the implementation of language translation technology. Legislation S.4316/A.4572 expands the list of diseases for which a newborn can be screened in order to include conditions more prevalent in newborns from the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia.

