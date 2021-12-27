ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Whitmer limits redistricting panel’s use of closed meetings

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit Michigan’s new redistricting commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions.

Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a test of a constitutional requirement that it conduct all of its business at open meetings.

The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Ed McBroom of Vulcan, has said the commission — which was created by a 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment — should not be able to justify a closed meeting by pointing to the 1976 law.

