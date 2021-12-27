ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Pasco County snow tubing accident likened to ‘car accident,’ witness says

By Justin Schecker
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjhDp_0dX3fYmM00

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Geri Yates said her trip to Snowcat Ridge on Christmas Eve was not the start to the holiday weekend her family expected.

“It feels like we were in a car accident,” she told 8 On Your Side.

Florida snow tube accident sends 1 to hospital, injures 2 others in Pasco County

Yates said she had to see her doctor Monday back home in Okeechobee because of the “bumps and bruises” she got after Friday’s accident involving a snow tube .

“It was all a blur,” Yates said. “It went very fast and then you look around and everyone is laying on the ground in different places.”

Along with her husband and two children, Yates said she was in the same tube as the adult woman who had to be flown from the snow park to the hospital with serious injuries. Pasco Fire Rescue said another adult and child also suffered minor injuries.

According to Yates, the raft, with seven people seated inside, peeled off from the bottom part that makes it slide down the slope.

“The bottom was further up the hill,” she said, “like it seems when we hit, it tore off and the rest of us and the raft kept going and then we proceeded to flip.”

3 dead, 3 trauma alert patients flown to hospital after Polk County crash

WFLA News Channel 8 reached out Snowcat Ridge for comment about the snow tube accident that injured multiple visitors.

“At Snowcat Ridge, the safety of our guests is always a top priority,” marketing director Jon Pianki said in a statement. “Our onsite safety and security team will continue to work closely with the Pasco Fire Rescue.”

Yates said she knew there would be risk involved, but three days later, she is still shaken up.

“Our expectations were one thing and we wound up getting something totally different,” Yates said. “My scariest moment was looking over and seeing a woman in size similar to myself unconscious on the ground on what was supposed to be a fun day.”

Dispute over security light led to shooting that left 2 Florida neighbors dead, deputies believe

Since opening in 2020 as Florida’s very first snow park, Snowcat Ridge has had trouble producing enough snow. The park also temporarily shut down for safety code violations after Pasco County inspectors found building, plumbing and electrical problems .

When the park reopened in November for the 2021 season, co-owner and CEO Benjamin Nagengast told 8 On Your Side they spent considerable time, effort and money during the off-season to overcome the past issues .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Randy Peterson
2d ago

it's kind of like buying a ski pass or even a sporting event ticket. All that small print or waiver signing relieves the business all liability unless you can prove negligence. Tube at your own risk.

Reply
2
All Colors Matter
2d ago

Same risk when tubing in natural snow. Always a risk you take. I'm still fighting an injury I got in Washington State in 2003 going sledding. No one's fault but my own because I chose to do it and it went bad.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Dade City, FL
Accidents
City
Dade City, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Dade City, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Weather#Tubing#Christmas Eve#Wfla News Channel 8#The Pasco Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Christmas
WFLA

WFLA

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy