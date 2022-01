Racecar driver Brandon Brown, who played an inadvertent role in the creation of the anti-Joe Biden chant, “Let’s Go Brandon,” has picked up the most appropriate possible sponsor for his car in these stupid times we live in: a “Let’s Go Brandon”-inspired cryptocurrency. Brown announced that LGBCoin would serve as the primary sponsor on his No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season (the Xfinity Series is like NASCAR’s minor league). The announcement comes just over a week after Brown insisted he wanted nothing to do with politics after his name became central to the lamest political insult...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO