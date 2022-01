Today, property investment has become one of the fastest-growing investment strategies for young entrepreneurs. Although real estate investment is one of the most successful methods of generating passive income and offers investors great tax advantages and stable cash flow, it is not without its challenges. Jason Cohen, a Pittsburgh real estate investor with more than ten years of experience in real estate development and management, can attest to this. Although Jason Cohen of Pittsburgh has had a highly successful real estate investment career and helped to renovate and manage properties in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in Texas, Pennsylvania, and the Midwest, he stresses to young entrepreneurs that the learning curve for property management can be steep.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO