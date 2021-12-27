ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Tree Recycling Begins At 17 San Diego Drop-off Locations

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
Christmas tree recycling in San Diego. Image from city video

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate will formally begin San Diego’s 48th annual Christmas tree recycling program Tuesday in hopes of encouraging residents to properly dispose of their holiday trees.

Cate, along with officials from the city’s Environmental Services Department, will provide details of the program, which features 17 locations where residents can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled.

“We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of the 17 drop-off locations within the city,” Cate said in a statement ahead of the event. “Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar landfill, and it helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Landfill.”

Both green and flocked (fake snow) trees will be accepted at the recycling centers. All tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations must be removed. No artificial trees are accepted.

Drop-off locations for city tree recycling are:

— Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St.;

— Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive, lower parking lot;

— Cielo Drive at Woodman Street in Encanto;

— Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

— Memorial Recreation Center in Logan Heights, 2902 Mercy Ave.;

— SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway in Mission Bay;

— the north side of Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street in Mountain View;

— 6350 College Grove Drive in the Mesa parking lot in Oak Park;

— Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. in Ocean Beach;

— Montgomery Waller Community Park, lower parking lot in Otay Mesa/Nestor;

— Kate Sessions Memorial Park, the corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street, in Pacific Beach;

— Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive;

— Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road, in Rancho Penasquitos;

— San Diego State University Parking Lot 17 off Alvarado Road;

— Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

— Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in the pool parking lot; and

— Standley Community Park Parking Lot, 3585 Governor Drive, in University City.

–City News Service

