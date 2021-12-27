ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Video of ‘rare sight’ on Tennessee lake before Christmas leads to slew of Santa jokes

By Hayley Fowler
Macon Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of boaters traversing a lake on the Tennessee-Kentucky border just before Christmas spotted a herd of deer taking a dip — prompting jokes from wildlife officials about Santa’s preferred mode of transportation. The herd of whitetail deer was seen Dec. 23 on Dale Hollow Lake,...

www.macon.com

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Strange Lights Seen In Skies Above Middle Tennessee

Folks in Tennessee were stunned over the weekend when they looked up into the sky and spotted some mysterious lights high above the rolling hills of the Volunteer State. A string of strange lights were seen by people across the state around 6 p.m. Friday (December 3), causing many people to ask, "What did we just see?" They took to social media in the hopes of finding some explanation behind the mysterious lights, some saying it could be a comet while others went straight to aliens.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
ANIMALS
Power 102.9 NoCo

A Colorado Moose Kills Santa Claus In A Front Yard

A 1000 pound grinch with large hooves and an extra nasty disposition made its way to a front yard and killed Santa. Ok ok...it was an inflatable Santa but still. I came across this video on YouTube of a female moose being extremely naughty and going crazy on Santa, of the inflatable variety right on someone's front lawn.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Whitetail Deer#Santa#Mcclatchy News
countryliving.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
Tri-City Herald

Family stranded after ignoring warnings on Christmas tree hunt, Washington rescuers say

A family that ignored warnings of a coming snow storm and road closures to hunt for a Christmas tree ended up stranded in Washington’s Blue Mountains, authorities said. A Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police news release dubbed the family the “Griswolds” in honor of the hapless family from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
carolinasportsman.com

Stranger Buck

I’ve hunted since I was 12. Hunted on and off my whole life except for the years I was in the military deployed. Since being medically retired in 2012 I’ve hunted on family farm land of my in laws for almost 10 years. In that time I’ve taken several beautiful deer. Nothing compared to this one.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy