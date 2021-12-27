ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Joe’s Villages Holding New Year’s Fundraiser to Help Those in Need

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
A Father Joe’s Villages truck. Courtesy charity

Starting Wednesday, donations to Father Joe’s Villages will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $150,000, to help those in need, the organization announced Monday.

With help from anonymous donors, the New Year’s Countdown Matching Gift Challenge will run through midnight on Friday, New Year’s Eve.

Money raised will help Father Joe’s meet increased food and shelter demands this winter — as the COVID-19 pandemic continues — for those experiencing homelessness, organizers said.

Deacon Jim Vargas, Father Joe’s president and CEO, said that 2021 “has proven the power of our community to come together and make a difference. However, there are still thousands of neighbors struggling on the streets of San Diego (who are) cold, vulnerable and in need of support.”

Deacon asked county residents to give “light and hope to our neighbors during the final days of the year by helping us meet our New Year’s Countdown Matching Gift Challenge.”

Father Joe’s Villages, San Diego’s largest homeless services organization, provides housing for up to 2,500 people a night.

The organization also offers health care, job training, substance abuse treatment, therapeutic childcare and other services.

More information can be found at https://.my.neighbor.org/.

–City News Service

