Let's face it: Homeowners have that urge to string holiday Christmas lights to show off their holiday spirit (and I'm sure you accomplish this task at hand ALOT better than Clark Griswold on "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation") but keep in mind, the most wonderful time of the year can also give you culture shock when you receive the January utility bill which can reach steep standards and could put a lump of coal on your budget, so plan accordingly.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO