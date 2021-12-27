ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Sorry, Del Mar’s Penguin Plunge Cancelled for New Year’s Day

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450W0x_0dX3eWyh00
The Penguin Plunge in Del Mar has been canceled for the second straight year. Photo courtesy city of Del Mar

If you planned to attend the annual Penguin Plunge in Del Mar to ring in 2022 on New Year’s Day, sorry.

The city announced that for the second straight year, it will not be hosting the Penguin Plunge on New Year’s Day.

The event typically draws thousands of brave souls to 17th Street beach for a chilly swim.

“To us, however, nothing is as important as your health and safety. We look forward to returning to our great traditions when authorities deem it safe to do so,” the city said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

