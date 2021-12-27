ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Consecutive San Diego Gulls Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
Vinni Lettieri and the Gulls face a decisive Game 3 after losing in a recent game. Photo credit: @SDGullsAHL, via Twitter

The San Diego Gulls game scheduled for Wednesday at Pechanga Arena has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the team, the American Hockey League announced Monday.

A make-up date for the game against the Henderson Silver Knights has not been determined.

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, according to the league.

This is the third consecutive Gulls game to be postponed. Wednesday’s planned game against Stockton at Pechanga Arena was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Heat. Monday’s planned game against the Ontario Reign at Pechanga was postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Gulls.

The Gulls have not played since Dec. 18 when they lost to the San Jose Barracuda, 4-1, at Pechanga Arena. They are next scheduled to play Friday at Tucson. Their next game at Pechanga Arena is scheduled for Jan. 7 against Stockton.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

