Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. Support for LTC/USD is present at $158. Resistance for LTC is found at $165.5 next. The Litecoin price analysis is on the bullish side for today, as the coin seems to be consolidating above the $160 range. However, the price function is in the upwards direction as an increase in price has been observed. The LTC/USD has been recovering since 18th December after finding support at the $143 level, as the price trend has been upwards since then, with only two small corrections observed in between.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO