‘I Can’t Go There,’ Whitmer Reacts as Kidnapping Plot Trial Apporaches

Defense attorneys for the five men, yet to stand trial in federal court for their alleged roles in the plot to kidnap and murder Governor Gretchen Whitmer, have asked for the indictments to be dismissed.

In the motion, defense attorneys say federal agents overstepped boundaries by inventing the conspiracy and entrapping the accused in the role

One man, Ty Garbin, has already pleaded guilty and is serving a six year sentence.

This is the most recent development in the case that pushes the idea that the men were set up by agents.

Last week, 9&10 News asked Governor Whitmer if she was watching along.

“I can’t go there. Number one, I don’t have time to go there. I have to spend time doing my job,” said Whitmer, “Number two, I don’t want to go there. There are some depraved things that are happening in our society. I trust law-enforcement and judicial process to get justice. I have to stay focused on my job.”

The trial is scheduled to begin March 8 in Grand Rapids.