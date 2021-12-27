Form 4 EXP World Holdings, Inc. For: Dec 22 Filed by: Sanford Glenn Darrel

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LSPRU” beginning December 21, 2021. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. expects the initial public offering to close on December 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “LSPR” and “LSPRW,” respectively.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 HOURS AGO