ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Omicron COVID-19 cases rising at higher rate than delta variant, expert says

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wey5T_0dX3cHCI00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State numbers show that right now, more people are getting tested for the coronavirus than ever before.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

That increase in tests has led to an increase in cases in recent weeks.

According to the state health department, there were about 9,600 new cases the week starting Nov. 19. By the next week, it was up to nearly 11,000 new cases.

The week starting Dec. 3, Florida reported more than 13,000 new cases. The next week, it was up to more than 29,000 new cases.

Then last week, Florida reported more than 125,000 new cases.

Dr. Jason Salemi, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, has been tracking all the pandemic data for about two years now.

“Everything is happening at a very accelerated rate,” he said. “Your take-home story is, cases are increasing astronomically throughout the entire state.”

Florida hit a new single-day case high on Christmas with more than 32,000 cases reported.

“From the beginning of the delta surge until we reached an average of 21,000 cases per day, was about a 36-day window,” Salemi said. “So a little bit over a month, with omicron, we’ve gone from the beginning of the surge to over 21,000 cases per day, in 12 days, less than two weeks.”

Orange County is recording a 600% increase in average daily cases. Miami-Dade County is at the highest at an almost 1,800% case increase.

“It is pretty astonishing to look at the numbers,” Salemi said. “But when you saw what was happening in South Africa, when you saw what was happening in the U.K., you kind of knew the writing was on the wall.”

Testing is now at an all-time high.

The state does not track breakthroughs and reinfections, but Salemi said that is without a doubt happening.

READ: Coronavirus symptom checker: Does a cough mean omicron, a cold or the flu?

Hospitalizations are increasing slightly but not at the rapid rate of cases.

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida sees spike in COVID cases as hospitalizations rise

MIAMI — (AP) — Florida is seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the omicron variant rages through the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised its tallies to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of previous days, setting new pandemic records.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Delta#Stream Channel 9
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

US unemployment claims drop to 198,000

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year's coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths...
ECONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Cream puffs recalled due to metal fragments

Certain cream puffs made earlier this month are being recalled because of the possibility of metal fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. In a news release Wednesday, the FDA stated that Poppies International Inc. of Battleboro, North Carolina, is recalling certain cream puffs that were made from Dec. 7 through Dec. 10, 2021, because of the metal fragments.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
68K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy