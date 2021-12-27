ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon records 3585 new COVID cases over 4 days

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ms9N_0dX3cGJZ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4-day period ending December 26 brought another 3585 new cases of COVID to Oregon along with the deaths of 25 more people, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

But health officials also said they’ve made progress in their goal of getting 1 million Oregonians boosted before February.

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

Since Gov. Kate Brown announced that goal on December 17, another 145,346 state residents have gotten their COVID vaccine booster.

OHA: Find a COVID vaccine

However, the 7-day rolling average of vaccinations per day has dropped to 18,801, officials said.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus brought the overall case count to 414,140. The new cases were recorded in these 31 counties:

Baker (9), Benton (105), Clackamas (428), Clatsop (10), Columbia (30), Coos (26), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (324), Douglas (52), Grant (5), Harney (8), Hood River (13), Jackson (169), Jefferson (25), Josephine (104), Klamath (18), Lane (256), Lincoln (32), Linn (155), Malheur (9), Marion (97), Morrow (7), Multnomah (1,032), Polk (23), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (37), Union (20), Wasco (10), Washington (540) and Yamhill (22).

The latest deaths included people between the ages of 44-95. Their deaths brought the cumulative toll to 5623, officials said.

Hospitalizations

Hospital beds continue to be near capacity throughout Oregon. Officials said there is only 9% of the adult ICU beds available and only 8% of the adult non-ICU beds open at this time.

As of Monday, 94 COVID patients are in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 8

Jeff456
2d ago

people that say its a lie is ridiculous. i will say most people dont care anymore and have accepted that covid is just a part of life. All these regulations on people is just wrong. Regulations have hurt people more then covid has.

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
State
Washington State
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Marion, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Wasco, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
KOIN 6 News

Salem hospital reports outbreak of rare fungal superbug

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says two patients at Salem Health contracted a dangerous fungal infection during their hospital stays in an “outbreak” of a type of yeast rare to the United States. The Statesman Journal reports the first ever Candida auris case found in Oregon was detected at the hospital Dec. […]
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon changes cannabis rules for the new year

For the past year and a half, the commission has partnered with the legal cannabis industry to develop new changes which will decrease violations, streamline oversight, increase THC potency limits, and develop regulations and child safeguards for hemp products. The new rules will be adopted by the OLCC on New Year's Day, though some of the changes won’t go into effect until 2023.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Weather#Oregonians#Columbia#Hospitalizations Hospital#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

Officials warn ‘roads are sheets of ice’ around the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of snowfall blanketed areas of Oregon and Washington Monday night along with a temperature dip leading to icy roadways. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday at 10 a.m. PBOT officials also anticipate black ice for Tuesday morning’s commute. “The not-so-good news […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Rats, ice, gloves and charcoal: Unhoused for the holidays

When the temperature dips below freezing and the governor declares a severe weather state of emergency, how do unhoused Portlander stay warm? Multnomah County's six winter weather shelters were open this week after Christmas day and are open in Multnomah County 24/7. But although Kyle Ryan had heard about them, he wasn't planning on using one.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy