Northstar skier who vanished on Christmas identified

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — In the midst of a snowstorm with extreme avalanche danger, crews are searching for a Northstar skier who vanished on the mountain Christmas Day.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing skier Monday as 43-year-old Rory Angelotta of Truckee.

Angelotta works as the general manager of Surefoot ski shop in Northstar. He was described by friends as an experienced skier.

The last chairlift Angelotta used was the Comstock lift.

“Around 11:30 a.m., Angelotta’s ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift. There was no other activity registered to his pass since that time. An emergency ping on Angelotta’s phone last showed a short call made from the Northstar area at 11:25 a.m. before his phone was turned off,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Angelotta told his friends that he was going to ski before joining the group for Christmas dinner. Angelotta’s friends reported him missing just before 10 p.m. on Christmas. The Sheriff’s Office immediately dispatched Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue, and Northstar Ski Patrol.

Rory Angelotta (Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

Search and rescue teams combed the mountain using skis, snowmobiles, and a snowcat. They faced high avalanche danger, strong winds, whiteout flurries, frigid temperatures.

Angelotta’s vehicle was found parked in Northstar’s parking lot.

“Search efforts continue today, but due to the ongoing severe storm and closed highways, searchers face significant challenges,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote Monday afternoon.

The missing skier’s friends said they remain hopeful that he has been able to “hunker down and stay warm” in the elements.

Angelotta was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles. Anyone who has spoken with or seen him since Dec. 25 is urged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.

Northstar ski resort closed down Monday because of severe winter weather conditions.

“We have experienced blizzard conditions over the past several days and have received more than 6 feet of snow in just 48 hours,” Northstar wrote on its Facebook page.

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service will remain in effect for Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

