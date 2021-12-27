ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns playoff hopes: Thankfully, Chiefs and Rams have something to play for

By Jared Mueller
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns currently do not control their own destiny to make the NFL playoffs but that could change by the start of their next game. The two games that do not involve the Browns directly, but that Cleveland needs to go a certain way for them to make the playoffs, take place this Sunday at 1 PM.

The Browns are hoping for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals with the Chiefs a road favorite. Cleveland is also hoping for the Los Angeles Rams to go on the road to beat the Baltimore Ravens, a cross country game at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Thankfully for the Browns, both the Chiefs and Rams have something to play for in Week 17. Kansas City holds a one-game lead on the Tennesee Titans for the top seed, and a bye, in the AFC. Los Angeles is one game back of Green Bay, and tied with two other teams, at 11-4.

The Chiefs are looking to hold on to that top spot in the AFC while the Rams look to make a push to upend the Packers for the bye in the NFC.

Cleveland needs Kansas City to win and hopes Los Angeles can overcome the long plane ride and time change. If the Ravens beat the Rams, Cleveland would need them to lose against Pittsburgh in the final week of the season. At that point, the Steelers might be hoping to send Ben Roethlisberger out on top with a win over their rival.

Of course, none of that matters unless the Browns can win their two games.

