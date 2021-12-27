ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Jedrick Wills will return to left tackle, Joel Bitonio to left guard

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns continue to try to make things work in the 2021 NFL season that has been full of problems. A team with high expectations, based on a solid playoff run in 2020 and a number of additions on offense, has failed those expectations. The Browns are 7-8 but have hope for an AFC North crown if just a couple of games go their way.

One of the things the team has had to do to make things work was slide left guard Joel Bitonio out to left tackle for the first time in his professional career. Bitonio was drafted out of Nevada where he played tackle but has been at left guard since joining the NFL.

The results were pretty good with him on the outside but head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that, when healthy, Jedrick Wills will return to left tackle with Bitonio sliding back to his left guard position.

After missing a couple of games on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it will be interesting if Wills is able to get up to speed and is healthy. Cleveland activated the second-year pro on Monday from the list.

Bitonio’s two-game experiment went well enough that Stefanski could be creative going into 2022 depending on the health of Jack Conklin, who will be coming off of surgery.

For now, it is back to the status quo on the left side which leaves the right tackle spot still up in the air with Blake Hance and James Hudson III having taken snaps there the last few weeks.

