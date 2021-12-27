ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Whitmer limits redistricting panel’s use of closed meetings

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8ihj_0dX3bCkS00
FILE - People speak during Michigan's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan newspapers sued the state's redistricting commission, demanding that it release a recording of a closed meeting and make public two memos that panel members discussed during the meeting. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, by The Detroit News, the Detroit Free Press, The Center for Michigan Inc./Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she signed legislation to prohibit Michigan’s new redistricting commission from citing exceptions under the Open Meetings Act to hold closed sessions.

Her signature last week came days after the state Supreme Court ruled against the panel in a test of a constitutional requirement that it conduct all of its business at open meetings.

The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Ed McBroom of Vulcan, has said the commission — which was created by a 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment to draw congressional and legislative maps once a decade instead of the Legislature — should not be able to justify a closed meeting by pointing to the 1976 law.

“The constitution says they have to have open meetings. They’re setting their own policies. The Open Meetings Act is not written for this commission. That’s all we’re trying to be clear about,” he said in early December. Legislators voted nearly unanimously to send the measure to the Democratic governor.

The panel had argued that attorney-client privilege should give it privacy over the Oct. 27 meeting, when commissioners met with the panel’s lawyers to discuss two memos, titled “Voting Rights Act” and “The History of Discrimination in the State of Michigan and its Influence on Voting.” The Voting Rights Act requires that people have an opportunity to elect minority candidates.

It was the commission’s first meeting after Detroit residents and others criticized how draft plans had no districts where a majority of the voting-age population is Black.

The court, in a 4-3 ruling, ordered the panel to release a recording of the closed session and seven memos sought by news organizations that sued.

Commissioners will meet this week to approve U.S. House, state Senate and state House maps.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission votes to approve new legislative districts.

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s new political maps have been approved. For the first time in state history, a commission of Michigan residents voted on the state senate, house, and congressional boundaries. This, after voter 61% approved an amendment in 2018 transferring redistricting power from state lawmakers to citizens. “We went out into the state of Michigan, met with so many citizens, and came up with maps that we could all agree on,” MICRC Republican Member Cynthia Orton says.
POLITICS
WSAZ

Kentucky House leadership announces proposed redistricting plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky House released its proposed map for redistricting statewide. The maps were released Thursday morning during a news conference. Federal law requires state legislatures to redraw the maps every 10 years following the U.S. Census and then vote to approve the maps. Kentucky House Speaker...
POLITICS
Detroit News

Check out Michigan redistricting panel's state House, Senate, congressional maps

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission adopted three plans Tuesday for the voting districts that will govern Michigan's 13 congressional districts, 38 state Senate seats and 110 state House seats for the next decade. Commissioners — after months of public hearings, map drawing and discussion — applauded after each vote. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
wnmufm.org

Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, MI (AP)— Michigan’s new redistricting commission has approved congressional and legislative maps, ones that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades. In landmark votes Tuesday, the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment passed the plans that...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Governor Whitmer signs several new bills

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer signed several bills into law that range over a variety of issues. House Bill 4294 addresses the substitute teacher shortage in the state by allowing trusted staff members including secretaries, paraprofessionals and others to work as substitute teachers until the end of the current school year.
LANSING, MI
KELOLAND TV

S.D. House panel’s use of closed session appears legal under S.D. law

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A question about the House Select Committee on Investigation as it considered whether to recommend impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg: Was it legal to hold nearly all of the two-day meeting behind closed doors?. State law specifically allows for executive or closed...
POLITICS
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Redistricting Commission adopts final Congressional district map

The group tasked with drawing Michigan’s legislative districts for the next decade has finished its mapping work. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission adopted its Chestnut Congressional, Linden state Senate, and Hickory state House plans. During a press conference Tuesday evening, commission chair Rebecca Szetela (I) said timing was...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ed Mcbroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Redistricting Commission#Constitutional Amendment#Ap#The State Supreme Court#Republican#Vulcan#Democratic#U S House#Senate
Fox News

Whitmer declares support for Biden vax mandate, flips stance that it would be a 'problem' for MI workforce

Embattled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared her support for President Biden’s workforce vaccine mandate, flipping her previous stance on the issue. The Michigan Democrat said during a Wednesday Zoom roundtable with reporters that she believes the COVID-19 omicron variant is the harbinger of "tough" times and praised the president’s vaccine mandate for large companies.
HEALTH
wamwamfm.com

State Lawmakers Set to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana

State lawmakers will again take up the discussion of legalizing pot in Indiana when they convene for a short legislative session in about two weeks. As part of a glimpse into what that discussion may entail, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers and experts on the matter talked about what they would like to see marijuana legislation look like.
POLITICS
Sandusky Register

Marijuana legalization proposal advances

SANDUSKY — A group trying to legalize marijuana in Ohio using the initiative petition process has reached another milestone. On Monday, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol turned in 206,943 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. If the secretary of state, working with local election...
SANDUSKY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Marietta Daily Journal

What lawyers secretly told Michigan redistricting panel in documents, audio

Lawyers for Michigan's redistricting commission repeatedly stressed that it did not have to recreate majority-minority districts in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act, according to confidential records released late Monday. The records had been ordered released earlier in the day by the Michigan Supreme Court following a suit...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Michigan's redistricting panel posts documents following Supreme Court ruling

The Michigan redistricting panel charged with leading the state's effort for new political boundaries has responded to some concerns of transparency. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission held a press conference Tuesday, following the Michigan Supreme Court order to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri redistricting panels pushing up against deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The commissions in charge of redrawing Missouri's state House and Senate districts based on new census data are pushing up against a constitutional deadline to agree on tentative maps for next year's elections. The separate commissions, each consisting of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans, both...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

700K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy