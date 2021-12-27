President Biden talks to Governors on responding to Omicron variant

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Monday, President Biden held a phone call with Governors across the country to discuss how to respond to the Omicron variant.

States across the U.S. are trying to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases and they’re looking to the federal government for guidance and resources. However, what was agreed upon during Monday’s phone call was that there is no federal solution to this pandemic and here’s why.

Whenever residents get sick, they seek help in their area by going to walk in clinics, local hospitals and community testing centers. The role that GOP Governors like Baker believe the federal government could help with our COVID-19 response is by giving states access to more at home tests.

Just last week, the state distributed 2.1 million free rapid tests and coming out of the holidays that number will have to increase. Officials at the Department of Public Health say they are doing all they can to increase staffing and improve capacity at testing centers from the Berkshires to Cape Cod.

Now, this week will be another big week for testing. To find out where you can get a COVID test in your area, you can head to the Mass.gov website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.