People Are Sharing Conspiracy Theories That Are Too Logical To Ignore (25 Pics)

By Nate
Pleated-Jeans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are countless conspiracy theories out there, and it seems like even more new ones keep popping up. Some are silly, and others are pretty serious and detailed. I find conspiracy theories entertaining to a point....

pleated-jeans.com

Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Their Funniest “Sleep-Talking” Stories (30 Tweets)

Hearing someone talk in their sleep can be creepy and confusing, but also hilarious. One time, a friend passed out on the couch while we were watching a movie. Out of nowhere he sits right up and yells, “It’s just a flesh wound!” and I haven’t been the same since. He’s not allowed to stay at my place anymore. I bet these people sharing similar sleep-talking stories feel the same way.
Pleated-Jeans.com

You Know, You Don’t HAVE To Share Every Thought You Have On The Internet (23 Posts)

The internet has given us some amazing things, but it also gave us social media. It was a brilliant idea, in theory, but now every other post is something to cringe at. For some reason, people feel the need to share EVERY thought they have online. I like to sit back and laugh…sometimes. It’s not always funny, though. Sometimes it’s pretty cringeworthy.
Upworthy

This illustration of a Black fetus stunned many because they had never seen one before

When an illustration of a Black fetus made rounds on Twitter recently, it shook everyone up. Simply because no one had ever seen a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person being represented in illustrations at hospitals, medical textbooks or pretty much anywhere else. It just made people sit up and realize the lack of diversity in medical illustrations. Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine and a medical illustrator, was the one who came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter. Seeing the illustration felt like a light bulb moment for many as they realized how it symbolized the medical racism in the healthcare system that has had devastating consequences for the African-American community.
The Independent

Model sparks outrage by revealing she’s forced to wear fat suit for plus-sized campaigns

A plus-sized model has drawn attention to “impossible” beauty standards promoted by clothing brands for plus-sized people, many of which she alleged make her wear fat suits to ensure that the face and neck still look “slim.”In a video shared on TikTok, a model who goes by the user name @coolquinn, said that she was a plus sized model even though she does not look like one.The Dailydot reported that the model’s name was Karoline Bjørnelykke. @coolquinn Based on questions for my video “from skinny to plus size” with 3M views, link in comments ➡️ ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys...
Pleated-Jeans.com

Guy Finds Tiny Frog In His Lettuce And Ends Up Keeping Him — A Wholesome Twitter Thread

Do you know what to do if you find a tiny frog in the lettuce you bought at the store? Would you keep it, or find a safe time and place to release it into the wild?. Simon Curtis found himself in this exact predicament and turned to Twitter for advice, all the while sharing a wholesome and entertaining story. It’s just the thing I needed to read today.
Pleated-Jeans.com

Here’s How 2021 Went Down According To Twitter (30 Tweets)

It’s nearly impossible to remember everything that’s happened this year, but don’t worry! Twitter user @LlamaInaTux has compiled a list of everything you likely forgot happened this year. You’re probably wondering, why would I want to remember any of this anyway? Well, the truth is, if it...
Pleated-Jeans.com

Omicron Variant Memes Are…Going Around (32 Pics)

I don’t know about you, but I’m learning the Greek alphabet. Not how I’d imagined gaining this knowledge, but here we are. Omicron is the latest flavor of Covid going around, and like a good traumatized generation, we’re processing it through memes. Stay safe out there!
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Gives The CDC’s Latest Announcement The Meme Treatment (30+ Memes)

Well, here we are. Nearly 2 years into the pandemic and we’re on our third wave of CDC memes. Yesterday, the CDC announced they were cutting the recommended isolation period for people with COVID-19 from 10 days to 5. Twitter wasted no time mocking the announcement in the way Twitter does.
Pleated-Jeans.com

21 Of The Funniest Tweets From Women Ever (Dec. 20-26)

It’s a tiring process reading every tweet from a woman on the internet to find the best ones each week but it’s definitely worth it. We definitely didn’t find all of them, but here are some that were, like, really good. And if you’re looking for more...
Pleated-Jeans.com

Confidently Incorrect Is The Worst Kind Of Incorrect (25 Pics)

Have you ever been in an argument and realized once you’re too far in that you’re also incorrect? Most sane people will eventually concede the point, but not these lunatics. Before you go slinging your opinion around online, make sure you know what you’re talking about. Confidently incorrect...
