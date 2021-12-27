Does Texas have enough PCR tests for the omicron surge?
The lack of available at-home tests at local pharmacies gives health experts some hope, as people are heeding the advice doctors have been repeating for weeks.
The lack of available at-home tests at local pharmacies gives health experts some hope, as people are heeding the advice doctors have been repeating for weeks.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0