The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be in Vermont, health officials said Friday, after its signature was detected in wastewater in Burlington. The signature "suggests the presence of the" contagious variant, and it "does not come as a surprise," Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a statement. He noted that it's been found in 39 states so far, as well as Canada.

VERMONT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO