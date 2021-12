Team USA had to forfeit its game against Switzerland on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship after two U.S. players tested positive for COVID-19. A team quarantine was mandatory because of the positive tests, meaning the U.S. wasn't able to play in the preliminary-round game at Red Deer, Alberta, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation. The game will go down as a 1-0 win by Switzerland.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO