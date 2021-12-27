ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars Place 10 Players on COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 16

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVuCw_0dX3Xwpq00

The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to be hit hard by COVID-19, with the team announcing 10 more additions to the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday -- bringing the team's total to 16.

The following players were added to the Jaguars' COVID-19 list on Monday: tight end Dan Arnold, tight end Luke Farrell, tight end Chris Manhertz, defensive end/outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, defensive end/outside linebacker Jihad Ward, defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentee McCray, defensive lineman Malcom Brown, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, center Brandon Linder, and left guardAndrew Norwell.

These players join the six others already on the Jaguars' COVID-19 list: running back Travis Etienne (placed on list on Dec. 22), defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen (Dec. 24), right guard Ben Bartch (Dec. 24), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (Dec. 24), defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith (Dec. 25), and linebacker Myles Jack (Dec. 26).

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. In addition to these 16 players, the Jaguars have also placed Jared Hocker on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

"Because of the things we had there at the end of the week with Josh Allen, Jordan Smith, Myles [Jack], and Laviska [Shenault Jr.] and Ben Bartch, we’re in intensive protocols here which basically puts us in wearing masks all the time here indoors and then other situations with meetings," interim head coach Darrell Bevell said on Monday.

The Jaguars had spent most of the season without players being added to and off the COVID-19 list, but the last week has seen a major spike for the 2-13 team. The Jaguars have faced two teams in a row that have each been decimated by COVID-19, and it appears the Jaguars have now joined the rest of the league in this regard.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Luke Farrell
TalkOfFameNetwork

The Green Bay Packers are still the team to beat in the NFL -- but the Dallas Cowboys are closing fast

16. Miami. The only team hotter in the NFL right now than the Dolphins are the Chiefs. Kansas City has won eight in a row and Miami’s winning streak stands at seven. That’s allowed the Dolphins to overcome a 1-7 start and thrust them into playoff contention at 8-7. If Miami reaches the playoffs, the Dolphins will have earned it. They face AFC South leader Tennessee and long-time AFC East nemesis New England in their final two games. Last week: 18.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Dan Quinn News

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly made a decision on the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching opening. Quinn was named as one of six candidates the Jaguars wanted to talk to. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Quinn does not plan to talk to the Jaguars during the two-week period before the playoffs begin.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer's replacement and Trevor Lawrence's next head coach. There have already been several reports (...)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Jaguars Place#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Reserve Covid 19
nfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Announced Three Roster Moves

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that they have placed OL Will Richardson on injured reserve, S Andrew Wingard on the COVID-19 list, and RB BJ Emmons on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Richardson, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State back in 2018. The Jaguars signed Richardson to...
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Head Coach Search: Pros and Cons to Jim Caldwell's Candidacy

One year after the Jacksonville Jaguars conducted a search for a new head coach to replace Doug Marrone, the team finds itself in the same situation this winter, now looking for a replacement for their replacement. Names have been thrown around with vigor as potential candidates to replace Urban Meyer,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Wishes He Was Brave Enough To Ask Bill Belichick For His New Year’s Resolution Following A Loss

BOSTON (CBS) — Shortly after the Patriots suffered a crushing divisional defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Bill Belichick was hit with a question way out of left field. A reporter bravely took the microphone and asked the Patriots head coach if he’d like to share his New Year’s resolution with the world. Belichick, obviously, did not answer. He’s never in a good mood following a loss, but to the surprise of many, he kindly declined the request. He said he may even revisit this week. The question garnered quite a bit of attention throughout the NFL on Sunday, and on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
591
Followers
968
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy