Public Health

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine. People with the virus can leave...

centraloregondaily.com

#Cdc#Covid#Quarantine#Ap#Americans#Omicron
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
The Verge

COVID-19 patients only need to isolate for five days as long as symptoms are gone, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID-19 only need to isolate for five days as long as their symptoms have stopped, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The change to isolation guidelines from 10 days to five is based on data showing people with COVID-19 are most likely to be contagious to others during the few days before and after they start showing symptoms, the agency said in a statement.
The Topeka Capital-Journal

COVID quarantine guidance differs in Topeka area and Kansas after CDC changes. Here's what to know.

Local and Kansas public health officials haven't adopted new federal guidance that shortens COVID-19 quarantine and isolation periods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday generally shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine times from 10 days to five days. "At this time Isolation and Quarantine periods have NOT...
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Department Following New CDC Guidelines For More Rapid Quarantine/Isolation

(CBS4) — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment moved quickly Monday to echo new guidelines from the CDC that allow people to emerge more rapidly from quarantine or isolation after COVID exposure or a positive test. The updated guidance applies to health care workers and general population. It means a reduction in the recommended time in isolation from 10 days to five after being exposed to COVID-19. (credit: CBS) RELATED: CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population The state released a statement saying, “CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by mask use for an additional five...
centraloregondaily.com

New CDC quarantine guidance leads St. Charles to look at furlough policy

St. Charles Health System said Tuesday it likely will revise its furlough policy to reflect new guidance from the CDC that allows caregivers to return to work faster after a COVID exposure. Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay out of work...
centraloregondaily.com

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant. The previous mark was...
