Weedsport, NY

Crews respond to fiery Thruway crash near Weedsport

By Matt Driffill
 2 days ago

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. ( WROC ) — First responders are attending to a crash on the New York State Thruway near Weedsport.

Details are limited at this time.

We have a crew on the way to investigate this crash.

    (News 8 WROC viewer submitted photo)
    (News 8 WROC viewer submitted photo)

The Weedsport exit is No. 40. According to Thruway Traffic information : “Slow Traffic, Stop And Go Traffic, Delays I-90 – NYS Thruway Eastbound Between Exit 42 And Exit 40 . Estimated End Time: Until Further Notice.”

Around 12:20 p.m. officials reported the scene was cleared with delays still ongoing.

No word at this time of any reported injuries.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

