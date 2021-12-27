Kansas woman dies after truck hits concrete barrier

A Kansas woman died after the truck she was driving smashed into a concrete highway barrier in a rural part of the state.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday along state Highway 1 in Comanche County, near the Oklahoma border in southwest Kansas.

The accident report said that Brittney Turley, 20, of Coldwater, Kansas, was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram that veered across the centerline and struck the barrier, but it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Turley was taken to Comanche County Hospital, where she died.

Another woman, 22, was taken to a Wichita hospital with possible serious injuries.