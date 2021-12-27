ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC issues new guidelines on isolating if you test positive

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
U.S. (KION-TV) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended time for individuals isolated who test positive for COVID-19.

If asymptomatic, individuals who test positive will only need to isolate for 5 days and wear a mask around others for an additional 5 days. CDC originally recommended a 10 day isolation period for people who tested positive.

"The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after," the CDC said.

For those who haven't been vaccinated or have not received their booster after six months since they received their second mRNA dose (or after 2 months after the J&J vaccine), CDC now recommends they quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days.

Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, the CDC said that it's imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.

Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine the following exposure but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.

