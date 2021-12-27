ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings open extended homestand vs. Las Vegas

By Andrew Knoll
Redlands Daily Facts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings will christen the ice at Crypto.com Arena – the structure formerly known as Staples Center – on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first of seven straight home games for the Kings. The Kings went 2-1-1 on a daunting road trip and now...

Redlands Daily Facts

Kings can’t overcome Vegas’ first-period flurry

LOS ANGELES — While every coach and player will reiterate ad nauseam that a hockey game lasts 60 minutes, a 76-second stretch of the first period went a long way toward deciding the Kings’ fate in their 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
FOX Sports

Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for...
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Redlands Daily Facts

Ducks goalie John Gibson diplomatic about missing Beijing Olympics

ANAHEIM — John Gibson was about as close to a mortal lock to making a Winter Olympics roster as any of the Ducks. But his hopes and dreams were dashed when the NHL pulled its players from the upcoming Beijing Games in order to reschedule the league’s many postponed contests during the February break.
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
Redlands Daily Facts

James Harden carries Nets past what’s left of the Clippers

LOS ANGELES — Even severely short-handed with seven players in health and safety protocols, the Brooklyn Nets made it look easy. The Clippers, similarly undermanned, made it look anything but in a 124-108 loss before ​​17,128 fans at Crypto.com Arena. Because, well, defending James Harden is hard.
