There are only a few days left before Doctor Who fans celebrate New Year's Day with the Doctor Who festive special "Eve of the Daleks." The BBC has released a new trailer that leans into the episode's time loop mechanic, a sci-fi classic. The more than eight-minute-long video loops the trailer over and over again, giving you a real impression of what the characters in the story are going through. You can watch the video below. The episode is the first special in Jodie Whittaker's three-special farewell to Doctor Who. The second special will air in the spring, and she'll say her goodbye in fall 2022 during the BBC's 100th-anniversary special.

