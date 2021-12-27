Coaching matchup adds spice to AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Sonny Cumbie arrived at Texas Tech as a walk-on. He left after going toe-to-toe against Aaron Rodgers — and winning. Aside from Cumbie’s own determination and work ethic, the person most responsible for that transformation is the man he’ll be coaching against Tuesday: Mike Leach.

“He came in as a walk-on from Snyder, right down the road (from Lubbock),” Leach recalled on Monday, the day before the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl between Leach’s Mississippi State team and Cumbie’s Red Raiders.

Texas Tech Coach Sonny Cumbie (left) will face his former coach Mike Leach (right) when the Red Raiders play the Bulldogs Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. (File photos)

“He just continued to practice and really made himself a great player. He threw a great fade route and just kind of progressively improved. Did what he was told and kind of followed the recipe.”

Cumbie’s transformation from walk-on to star quarterback culminated with an incredible performance in his final game, the 2004 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Going against a Cal team that was ranked fourth in the nation and featured not only Rodgers but also future NFL stars Marshawn Lynch and DeSean Jackson, Cumbie completed 40-of-60 passes for 520 yards in a 45-31 Texas Tech victory.

“My boys are 5 and 8 so they’re picking up on football pretty good,” Cumbie said. “People bring it up; Aaron Rodgers is still playing, still lighting it up. He’s one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game. So they’re watching Green Bay and they’re like, ‘Dad, you mean you played in a game and beat that guy?’

“But it was a great team win. In our second game (in 2004), we lost to New Mexico for the first time in 14 years, then the next week we’re losing to TCU, 21-0, midway through the second quarter and the fans are chanting for the backup quarterback to come into the game. Then we ended up winning the Holiday Bowl against the No. 4 team. So it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.”

Indeed, both teams have had their shares of ups and downs, and are looking for that strong finish when the game kicks off at 5:45 p.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Mississippi State stood at 3-3 midway through the season — including a controversial 31-29 loss to Memphis on Sept. 18 —before closing with victories in four of the last six contests. It was more than enough to send the Bulldogs into the postseason for the 12th consecutive season, one of only eight programs in the nation with a streak that long.

By contrast, the Red Raiders were cruising along at 5-2 following their victory over Kansas on Oct. 16. They went 1-4 down the stretch but still qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2017. That bad stretch led to the firing of coach Matt Wells and the elevation of Cumbie, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, to the interim head job.

Cumbie subsequently accepted the head coaching job at Louisiana Tech in late November, meaning Tuesday will be his final game with his alma mater. Fittingly, it will come against the coach who not only helped mold his career, but who built a winning foundation in Lubbock that has lasted for the greater part of the past two decades.

As Cumbie is quick to point out, fortunately neither he nor Leach will be playing. But the sideline subplot is impossible to ignore as much as the two coaches may try.

“As much fun as it sounds (going against a protégé), you got so much going on on the sidelines, you’re just trying to sort out problems,” said Leach, who was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009. “There’s a quick, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ before the game . . . once the ball is kicked off, I would say it’s like a really intense video game, although I don’t play video games.

“On the best football sideline, it’s organized chaos. There are a lot of moving parts and along with that, sentimentality goes right out the window.”

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. (Daily Memphian file)

Cumbie, who said he hadn’t really had time to contemplate the significance of going against his old coach, agrees. The respect and gratitude for his mentor, however, was apparent at the DoubleTree Hotel Downtown as they shared a warm conversation in the interview area before genially posing together for pictures with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl trophy.

True to form, Leach wryly joked about cracking the bell on the trophy. His relationship with his old quarterback appears to be much more solid, regardless of the game’s outcome.

“The thing that I take from him is (having) belief in what you do,” Cumbie said. “How you structure your practice, how you set up your offense in order to be successful. And he believed me. I pursued him (as a potential walk-on) but as the head coach he met me in the parking lot of the ATC Bubble (the building that houses Tech’s athletic training facilities) and took the time to show me around.

“Not a lot of head coaches would do that, especially nowadays. And when I was coaching in the Indoor Football League, I called him up and said, ‘Hey, Coach Leach, I saw a (graduate assistant) left and I’d like to be a GA. You got a job?’

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I think that will work.’ ”