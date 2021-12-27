ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE PREVIEW: Saints back under the lights on Monday Night Football

By Brian Holland
 2 days ago

Geaux Black & Gold Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk is LIVE from the Caesar’s Superdome with more perspective on the Saints, and head coach Sean Payton, ahead of their Monday Night Football game vs Miami.

Click on the video for the preview…

Saints’ Payton: Book’s NFL debut was ‘hard to evaluate’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Ian Book’s NFL debut was “hard to evaluate.” The very reason the rookie out of Notre Dame was pressed into service in the first place was a COVID-19 outbreak that also robbed New Orleans’ active roster of 16 players. Book was intercepted twice by Miami […]
Saints defense battles, Dolphins offense prevails

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Saints did what they could with what they had. New Orleans was without 15 starters from COVID, and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagavailoa had himself a game. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards.  Since week 9 Tagavailoa has the highest completion percentage in the NFL at 74. However, […]
