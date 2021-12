Auburn couldn’t shake its late-season slide, coming up short in the Birmingham Bowl against No. 20 Houston, 17-13, on Tuesday afternoon. It was Auburn’s fifth straight loss to close the book on Year 1 of the Bryan Harsin era, which ended with a 6-7 record and the program’s first losing record since the dubious 2012 campaign. The Tigers were unable to finish against the Cougars, going scoreless in the fourth after staking their first lead of the game late in the third quarter as they watched Houston storm ahead inside the games final few minutes.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO