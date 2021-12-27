ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Go-Go’s cancel San Diego show due to COVID case

By City News Service
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Famed 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s have postponed next week’s scheduled performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre, along with all other West Coast dates, due to a COVID-19 case involving someone on the tour.

“A member of our team recently tested positive for COVID,” according to a social media statement released by the group Monday. “Although we are, of course, very disappointed, we will be following proper protocols and postponing our upcoming West Coast dates.”

In addition to the Jan. 3 performance in San Diego, the group also scrubbed shows set for Tuesday in San Francisco, Wednesday in Los Angeles, and Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas.

According to the notification, new dates for the shows will be announced “very soon,” and the group looks forward “to getting back to performing and celebrating with everyone. Wishing everyone a wonderful and safe holiday season, and see you in the new year!”

The group is scheduled to tour overseas with Billy Idol next summer.

