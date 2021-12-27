ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security payment schedule: When to expect checks in 2022

By Joe Millitzer, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ta16q_0dX3TCFG00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KTVI ) – Do you qualify for social security benefits? The Social Security Administration has released a new calendar that shows when you can expect to receive the checks in 2022.

Schedule

The check will be coming on a different day of the month depending on the beneficiaries’ birthday. This payment schedule has been in effect since June 1997. To see your next payment date access your account and go to the “Benefits & Payments” section.

The SSA shared this statement on the new schedule:

“Any birthdays that fall between the first and the 10th will be paid on the second Wednesday of each month. Those born between the 11th and 20th will be paid on the third Wednesday of the month. And those born between the 21st and 31st will be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.”

2022 travel destinations that are cheap and open

Exceptions:

There are some exceptions to the new schedule. Payments will be sent on the third of each month when:

  • You first filed for benefits before May 1997
  • You are receiving a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security payments
  • The state pays for your Medicare premiums
  • You live in a foreign country
  • For those who receive SSI benefits but do not get Social Security payments, their scheduled payment date will be on the first of each month.

Schedule of 2022 Social Security Benefit Payments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqUSk_0dX3TCFG00

Cost of living adjustments

Millions of Americans on Social Security will soon have more money in their pockets. Retirees will get a 5.9% increase in benefits for 2022. That’s the highest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years.

The increase in benefits is due to inflation. Prices are very high for items such as food and gas, and supply chain issues continue to drive up the cost of goods.

The cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA, as it’s commonly called) amounts to an added $92 a month for the average retired worker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

NEW REPORT: Best careers for remote jobs in 2022

(ABC4) – As Americans demand better benefits and work-life balance, employers are realizing that offering employees permanently-remote opportunities will help fill those job openings that are in desperate need of filling. A new report from Ziply Fiber says that companies that do not offer remote work in 2022 will see a 30% rise in quit […]
JOBS
8 News Now

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Travel Destinations#St Louis#Ktvi#Ssa#Medicare#Cola
The US Sun

Cola Social Security increase 2022 update – Eligible recipients to get ‘$1,358 checks’ in TWO DAYS – do you qualify?

About 72million Americans will see a 5.9% Cola increase in January 2022, with some beneficiaries expected to see increased payments in just days. The average cost of living allowance – or Cola, as it is commonly called – will increase by $92 per month from the start of 2022. But the exact amount for each recipient varies, according to CNBC.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

5 biggest changes in 2022 for Social Security benefits

2022 will see a lot of financial changes, especially for Social Security benefits. Along with changes to Social Security will come changes to things like Medicare and Social Security taxes. While the increase is monthly payments is one of the most talked about changes, many people aren’t widely discussing the...
INCOME TAX
MarketWatch

We are in our late 50s and have retired with less than $1 million: ‘Did I jump the gun?’

I have $540,000 saved, and my wife has $250,000 in retirement funds. We also have $60,000 in the bank. We decided to retire early (I’m 58, and she is 57). The only debt we have is my truck, which is $450 a month, and insurance, which is $1,300 a month. Our budget so far has been around $3,200 a month (since I retired at the end of June). This puts us around $38,400 for a year.
BUSINESS
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy