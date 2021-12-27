ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PG&E reporting more than 1,200 customers without power in southwest Bakersfield

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E said 1,276 customers were without power in southwest Bakersfield on Monday afternoon.

The outage in the area of New Stine Road and Stockdale Highway was reported at about 2:53 p.m., the utility said. The cause was under investigation.

Power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

