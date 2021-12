Drake’s brand OVO has been ramping up its output this year, and now it’s teaming up with a cult sandal producer out of Japan for a small capsule of winter footwear. Two luxe silhouettes come covered with diamond OVO logos to comprise Drake’s first collaboration with Suicoke. One is a mule with Suicoke’s signature sturdy straps, while the other is a full-on winter boot that could easily be mistaken for Uggs. Both are made of a out of a buttery suede available in two different colors for each silhouette, giving you luxurious options for either an indoor or outdoor shoe.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO