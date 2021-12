A downstate Assemblywoman says veterans are accessing only a fraction of the state services to which they’re entitled, and she wants to change that. NY State of Politics reports Assemblywoman Didi Barrett, who represents Dutchess and Columbia Counties, is introducing a bill to create a cabinet-level post in state government to help veterans and their families get those services. Barrett told “Capital Tonight” that veterans can become confused when navigating the state bureaucracy to access services. There are as many as a half dozen agencies that provide some services. She says it’s not easy for vets and their families to find the right one.

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO