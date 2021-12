Bashaud Breeland – the polarizing veteran corner – has found a new home. He is now in Arizona, meaning he’s heading to the playoffs. Breeland’s time in purple was defined by poor play and conflict with the fanbase. His quickly-deleted lewd tweet did little to endear him to fans. I have very little knowledge of what it’s like to be a player who is receiving an endless amount of online criticism from weary, frustrated fans. What I do know is that Breeland could have handled the situation far, far better. The team is better off without him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO