ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local organization calling for hunters to donate deer meat to feed homeless

By Dylan Jimenez, Carney Porter
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3sMi_0dX3OshN00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s deer hunting season in Texoma. Many hunters will stock up on the deer meat from previous hunting trips and let it sit in their freezer for a long period of time, causing the meat to potentially spoil.

That’s why Fill The Freezers is looking to take that extra meat off their hands and use it for a good cause.

“We started this campaign just to make a difference locally and trying to feed the people down at the Faith Mission and one of the ways we look to do it was to get our deer hunters, our local deer hunters to fill their deer tags,” Fill The Freezers Founder Brian Lemmond said.

Lemmond started Fill The Freezers after discovering a shortage the mission experiences.

“Faith Mission gets a lot of donations. One thing they do not get is they don’t get meat donated for their people and they’ll feed hundreds of people a day,” Lemmond said.

Helping the Helpers: Faith Refuge, Mission needs your continued support

Lemmond’s mission is to provide 2,000 pounds of deer meat to the mission and so far he has received over 450 pounds of meat with the help of 4C Wild Games Processing in Archer City who prepares the meat before it is delivered to Faith Mission.

“We are firm believers in giving back to the community and our hunters feel the same way,” 4C Wild Game Processing Owner Jay Cooper said.

Cooper says many hunters find the service to be a win-win for them in the long run especially those from out of town.

“We have a lot of hunters that were very interested in it. It’s a way for them to manage their herd. We have a lot of guys from Arkansas that come down and you know they want to hunt the horns they want to take it back but they really don’t want the meat so this is a way for them to donate it and it goes to a good cause,” Cooper said.

With the end of hunting season just around the corner, time is of the essence for Fill The Freezers to reach its goal and give the ultimate gift to a cause that gives so much year-round.

Click here for more information on Fill The Freezers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

New state law bans chaining dogs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Animal rights activists say dogs in Texas will be safer in the new year, when Senate Bill 5, otherwise known as the Safe Outdoor Dog’s Act, goes into effect. Imagine living your entire life at the end of a chain often with no food or water in reach, and no shelter, that’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Wichita Falls, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
City
Archer City, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Texoma's Homepage

Is Omicron in Wichita County? Wichita Falls health officials discuss COVID-19 quarantine and Omicron

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County is seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases and it’s causing concern for local health leaders who believe the Omicron variant is here. Assistant Director of Health, Amy Fagan, admits the big spike is concerning and partly the recent holiday season is to blame. “I see that a lot […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Weather#Kfdx#Faith Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
Texoma's Homepage

163 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Thursday no new COVID-19 related deaths. The Health District also reported Thursday 163 new COVID-19 cases in the county. bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wichita County to date to 23,572. There have been 468 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One death, 65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Tuesday, December 28, 2021, one new COVID-19 related death. The person was in their 70’s and their vaccination status will be provided in the weekly COVID report. First US death related to omicron variant reported in Harris County, Texas  The Health District also […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy