Report: WWE Changes COVID Testing Policy

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

WWE talents were reportedly told by company officials that COVID-19 testing is no longer required. WWE is currently dealing with several positive COVID-19 tests on the main roster, which have sidelined RAW and SmackDown Superstars, but Fightful Select now reports that...

WWE No Longer Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Wrestlers

PWMania

Breaking News: Toni Storm Released By WWE

Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. The news has reportedly been confirmed with the company. Toni lost to Charlotte Flair in a Smackdown women’s title match on the December 24th 2021 edition of Friday Night Smackdown. Toni had been pushed in recent weeks but there was a period of time where she wasn’t being used by WWE. Toni recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast and had talked about being in catering:
PWMania

Bruce Prichard Reportedly Does Not Have COVID

WWE Senior Vice President & Executive Director Bruce Prichard’s health issue is reportedly a non-COVID-19 issue. As we’ve noted, Prichard has missed several recent WWE TV tapings and word earlier this week was that he has been dealing with some sort of health issue. WWE Lead Writer Ed Koskey has been filling in for Prichard while he’s away.
PWMania

B-Fab Explains Why Signing A WWE Contract Is A ‘Scary Situation’

During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, former WWE star B-Fab of Hit Row discussed WWE contracts:. “It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know if you can call it a contract because most contracts have to be worked through until they are finished. With them being able to terminate whenever it’s more like an agreement than a contract. If you want to live your life, you can’t put your life on hold for this agreement because they can change it whenever they want. It’s kind of hard to plan what you want to do when you don’t know what’s going to happen day-to-day. It’s not very secure and it’s a scary situation to put yourself in. It’s very difficult to say if it’s even worth it. Now, people are moving from across the country to do this job and you can get cut in six months and you moved your entire life and family over here.”
PWMania

Taz Addresses Criticism of Hook No-Selling A Move On AEW Rampage

During his match against Bear Bronson on the December 25th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, Hook no-sold a Rikishi Driver which drew some criticism from fans. Hook’s father and AEW announcer Taz addressed the negative comments on Twitter. Taz referenced a video clip of Tiger Mask no-selling a punch from Bret Hart during a match in the early 1980s:
PWMania

Tony Khan On What He Has Learned As Head Booker, New AEW Signings

Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider to look back on the year that AEW has had in 2021. Here are the highlights:. What he has learned about himself as the head of AEW in 2021:. “I learned personal relationships I’ve tried to build the last several years in...
PWMania

Sting Reacts To Ric Flair Giving Him Credit For AEW Dynamite Drawing Big Ratings

AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers on December 22nd, which was up from the show the previous week that did 948,000. AEW drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.31 rating. The show peaked with 1.053 million viewers in the second quarter while the main event did 1.032 million viewers.
PWMania

Latest News On Roman Reigns and Others Being Pulled From WWE Live Events

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and other stars were pulled from live events leading into the Day 1 PPV event. As of Thursday morning, WWE has not made any changes to the advertised card for the PPV. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation...
PWMania

Adam Cole Comments On Johnny Gargano Possibly Signing With AEW

During an appearance on the Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate podcast, Adam Cole talked about Johnny Gargano possibly signing with AEW:. “So, I will always mention Johnny Gargano as one of my favorite opponents of all-time. Me and him had a series of matches in NXT that to this day, I’m incredibly proud of. Again, another fantastic human being across the board as well. So, Johnny is a guy that I would really, really love to see in AEW for sure. Again, who knows? As the wrestling landscape continues to change and evolve — me and Johnny chat but more so just about real-life stuff. You know, I haven’t pressed him too hard on what he wants to do. I know he has a baby on the way which is really exciting. So right now, I know he’s super focused on that, which is cool. But yeah, I love Johnny to death and I think it’d be amazing if he ended up in AEW. I think that’d be really cool.”
PWMania

Taz Comments On WWE Apparently Copying AEW’s “Send Hook” Catchphrase

Last night’s WWE RAW featured another “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan, but the tweet WWE sent after the vignette aired is what went viral on social media. As seen below, WWE posted a screenshot from the vignette and captioned it with, “SEND VEER. @VeerMahaan COMING TO #WWERaw”
PWMania

Christian Cage Comments On Jeff Hardy Possibly Joining AEW

Christian Cage did an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada and here are the highlights that were passed along:. It’s a gift. It really is. To get my career back, to be able to take it back after losing it for seven years is pretty special. And you know, for me at this stage, I just wanted the right platform where I could finish my career the way that I wanted to. I wanted to do it on the biggest stages. The place that would give me the best opportunities — and along with that, being able to help out the generation coming up behind me. AEW is the perfect fit for me in that respect. Having one conversation with Tony [Khan] about it, I wasn’t even halfway through the conversation with him and I was like, ‘this is the place for me.’ It was based solely on him. Obviously, he had assembled a great roster of talent, but more than anything I wanted to work for him. I wanted to be a part of AEW and help it grow. It’s amazing that not even a full year, even from where I started to where right now, with Byan Danielson showing up and CM Punk showing up and just game-changing stuff. It’s a destination where performers want to be in AEW, they want to be a part of this and they see what we’re doing on a weekly basis. For me, this is the most fun, and this is the most excited I’ve been in my long career.
PWMania

Toni Storm Discusses Changing Her Finishing Move

Toni Storm made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. During it, she talked about making the switch from the Storm Zero, a sitout powerbomb, to the Storm One DDT where she flips her opponent over her back and transitions into a DDT. “I’ve got a new finisher...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Done With The Company

WWE has seen a lot of departures this year due to contract expirations, releases and more, and now it looks like another familiar name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider reports that Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following his short tryout as a producer. Yang started his producer tryout back in October and after several weeks he has decided that the position is not for him.
PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
