NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers were expected to play in front of an almost sold-out crowd Thursday, despite a record surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. UT fans began painting the city orange Wednesday night before their matchup with Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. More than 60,000 fans were expected at Thursday's nationally-televised game at Nissan Stadium, which kicked off at 3 p.m. The gates at Nissan Stadium opened at noon.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO