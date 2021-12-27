Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Coachella Stabbing

Felony charges were filed today against a man accused of committing a non-fatal stabbing in Coachella.

Hernan Bustamante Meza, 30, of Coachella was arrested Wednesday after a follow-up investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department into a reported stabbing, authorities said.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Meza on Monday with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. He was additionally charged with three-sentence enhancing allegations of committing the alleged charge while on bail.

Meza was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at the Larson Justice Center later Monday. He remains behind bars without bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Deputies received a report at 11:09 p.m. Dec. 18 and were sent to the 85000 block of Avenue 52. They found a man who had sustained non-life-threatening stab injuries and who said an unknown male attacked him, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos.

Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation Wednesday and identified Meza as a potential suspect. A search warrant was issued at his residence in the 85200 block of Cairo Street, where authorities found the knife they believe to have been used in the incident, as well as a loaded handgun.

Meza is currently on trial for two other cases involving assault with a deadly weapon in Riverside County, court records show.

