Nicholas Piotrowski: In All the Scriptures

It has come to the attention of certain modern parties that the cultural and historical heroes of yore frequently have a certain amount of cultural baggage attached to their resumes and that they, at times, engaged in behavior which was less than exemplary. This realization frequently leads to one of two extremes. Some seem to believe that in order to preserve the ideals of the past, the foibles of bygone notables should be expunged from the record so that we can admire them without guilt. The other extreme posits that in order to preserve the mores of the present, the notables themselves should be removed from the record so as to not allow ourselves to be offended by their potential misdeeds.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO