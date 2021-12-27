ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Nicholas Piotrowski: In All the Scriptures

By Nicholas Piotrowski
outreachmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHO: Nicholas Piotrowski, president and academic dean at Indianapolis Theological Seminary. HE SAYS: “Taking the time to consider some hermeneutical theory will go a long way in helping you mend the defective parts...

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
The Daily Sentinel

Search the Scriptures: A hero for the ages

It has come to the attention of certain modern parties that the cultural and historical heroes of yore frequently have a certain amount of cultural baggage attached to their resumes and that they, at times, engaged in behavior which was less than exemplary. This realization frequently leads to one of two extremes. Some seem to believe that in order to preserve the ideals of the past, the foibles of bygone notables should be expunged from the record so that we can admire them without guilt. The other extreme posits that in order to preserve the mores of the present, the notables themselves should be removed from the record so as to not allow ourselves to be offended by their potential misdeeds.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scriptures
outreachmagazine.com

Finding a New Rhythm in the New Year

Year-end reflections from a missions pastor sparked by time away from ministry. The rhythms of the calendar are a gift from a good God who understands the heart and rhythms of his children. Each day provides the opportunity to start anew. Each week includes a day of Sabbath rest. Each season brings a change of pace that takes us out of our routine. Each new year is a milestone by which we can reflect on the past and look forward to what’s to come.
RELIGION
maciverinstitute.com

A Christmas Lesson from the American St. Nicholas

Dan O’Donnell reflects on a Christmas tinged with sadness and worry and tells the story of an American soldier who gave what he could to make the holiday a little merrier for those in need. December 22, 2021. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. At this, the most joyous time...
FESTIVAL
outreachmagazine.com

The Top 7 Changes Pastors Plan to Make in the New Year

We have heard from pastors more about changes they plan to make than any previous years we can recall. And the changes are good, if not great. Perhaps the pandemic has been a wake-up call for pastors. They realize more than ever they can’t lead as they’ve led in the past. Change is urgently needed for their churches. They, therefore, must set the example. They must be willing to change if they are leading their congregations to change.
RELIGION
Sentinel-Echo

ALFORD: Scripture talks about people who are big babies

A man making his first skydive was falling through the air, unable to get his parachute to open. Try as he might, it wasn’t budging. In a panic, he yelled to a fellow who was flying up toward him: “Hey buddy, do you know anything about parachutes?”. “No,”...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
outreachmagazine.com

Does TV Still Matter for Spreading the Gospel?

Has the growth in online spaces made TV obsolete for reaching people?. One of the biggest reasons I’m still an advocate for Christian television is that in most cases, to find a particular church, teacher or other Christian program online, you have to be intentional. You have to know the URL, the social media name, or search with specific information.
TV & VIDEOS
outreachmagazine.com

Shifting the Power Dynamics in the Church

Power lies not in the pastors’ hands but with the laypeople the pastor is called to oversee. More than a decade ago, I heard these words for the first time: Pastors will come and go, but I will remain here. It was a chilling reminder that the power lies not in the pastors’ hands but the laypeople that the pastor is called to oversee in many cases. Each pastorate has been tricky trying to navigate these unspoken power bases. In all reality, it is a balancing act trying to develop strong relationships while listening and then finding out who the church’s powerbrokers are within the early days of arriving.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

How to Handle Breaking News From the Pulpit

How and when should a pastor address hot topics that seem to be on the fronts of everyone’s minds?. Every day, multiple times each day, we open our social media feeds or turn to TV news to find more issues reminding us that God has not yet fully redeemed creation. And much of this breaking news not only breaks our hearts but embeds perennial outrage into the public conscience.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Rich Villodas: Deeply Formed—Part 1

“The Christian life is not just going to heaven when we die, but having the very life of Christ formed in us.”. Rich Villodas is the Brooklyn-born lead pastor of New Life Fellowship, a large, multiracial church with more than 75 countries represented in Elmhurst, Queens. Prior to succeeding Pete Scazzero to become lead pastor, Villodas gave oversight to New Life’s small groups ministry and served as preaching pastor.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

3 Focuses to Center on for the New Year

Now is the perfect time to set new priorities for your ministry, vision cast and set expectations of what is to come. With the new year just ahead, it’s the perfect time to set new priorities for your church or ministry, vision cast, and set expectations of what is to come. Practically, now is the time to fortify your ministry’s internal structure.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

3 Easy Ways to Show Appreciation to Your Volunteers

Here are some ways you can thank your remnant of volunteers. When we turned the calendar from 2020 to 2021 many anticipated a fresh start and a move away from the troubles of the year that brought lockdowns and silent sanctuaries. Many anticipated a great return to worship as it had been. To the surprise of some, the great return became the great resignation. Pastors and church leaders saw their congregations and volunteer teams dwindle, and the only thing that grew was frustration and the desire to move on to a new place of ministry. The hope of 2021 faded and now we find ourselves turning the page to a new year once again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Sentinel

Search the Scriptures: What the world needs more of in the New Year

As time marches inexorably forward, month giving way to month, and year to new year, the needs of the world seem to remain much the same as they ever have. As Solomon observed, “What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9; ESV).” This is perhaps why the resolutions individuals make from year to year concerning self-improvement seem to bear a striking similarity to the resolutions that were made in years prior.
RELIGION
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION
San Diego weekly Reader

Elijah Mountain Ministries: using the power of scripture to guide our lives

Contact: 6763 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego 619-884-8063 www.elijahmountainministries.com. Pastors: Dane Lindsay (wife Elizabeth Lindsay, co-pastor) San Diego Reader: How long do you spend preparing your sermon?. Pastor Dale Lindsay: I preach what I live. I haven’t written but one sermon in my life. I don’t write them. I wrote...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy