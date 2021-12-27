ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samarco bondholders rebuff restructuring plan, new proposals expected

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A group representing two-thirds of bondholders in Brazilian miner Samarco have rejected a restructuring offer put forth by the company, though both sides are expected to offer fresh proposals, according to separate statements released on Monday.

Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Group (BHP.AX) and Brazil's Vale SA (VALE3.SA), was granted bankruptcy protection by a Brazilian court in April and has been negotiating with bondholders since.

A previous proposal put forth by the company was rejected by bondholders in July.

A tailings dam at a Samarco-owned mine burst in 2015, killing 19 and provoking a severe environmental disaster. The mine has only recently begun operating again, leaving Samarco with a considerable debt load.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro and Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

