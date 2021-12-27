ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Louisville woman wrongfully convicted as teen and incarcerated can't get compensated in Kentucky

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville resident Johnetta Carr said she was...

www.whas11.com

Stilgar
2d ago

Clickbait. She claims she was wrongfully convicted. There's no proof of that being even remotely true. If we listen to convicts, no one is guilty

babywitch
2d ago

Thanks to Mitch McConnell. Kentucky has been his playground for decades. Children cannot Contest the will of a parent. In Kentucky you cannot get compensated for wrongful convictions. Mitch McConnell needs to go. Call up Mitch McConnell tell him change needs to come to Kentucky.

Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
