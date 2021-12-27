ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human smuggling attempts stopped by law enforcement over holiday weekend

By Gaby Moreno
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three smuggling attempts were halted over the holiday weekend across the Rio Grande Valley.

In one of the instances, a Guatemalan migrant called the Harlingen Police Department on around 1 p.m. and said that he and others were being held against their will in a home. Seven migrants were found in this home on December 26, and are now in Border Patrol custody. The Honduran caretaker was located and will be prosecuted.

The following day around 3 a.m., four migrants from El Salvador were found hiding between pallets in a Freightliner truck hauling a trailer at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint. The vehicle had been referred to secondary inspection following a K9 alert. There was no way the migrants could have exited the trailer on their own, due to a metal wire that was holding the doors together from the outside.

The earliest of the apprehensions happened on December 24 around 8:00 a.m. Five migrants, including a 12-year-old female Mexican national, boarded a gray SUV half a mile away from a marked Border Patrol vehicle near the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity 800-863-9382.

Michael Hernandez
2d ago

yes even on the holidays we have to catch criminals not following policy and procedure in AMERICA please respect our country's laws this is not an immigration discrimination this is RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY'S LAWS THAT PEOPLE IN PAST GENERATIONS HAVE BUILT SO WE CAN BE THE COUNTRY WE ARE

